The case for choosing a real Christmas tree over a synthetic one

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The smell of fresh pine, the brilliant color; putting up a Christmas tree inside the home has been a tradition in America since the 1800s.

Some believe it isn't really Christmas unless you set up the tree.

But others say real trees are too much of a bother. They have to be watered, can pose a fire hazard, and those needles are always dropping to the floor and have to be cleaned up.

Lifestyle expert Stefaney Rants and Scott Lucas, whose family has been in the Christmas tree business for three generations, join Fox 2 News live via satellite to talk about why we should choose a real tree this year.