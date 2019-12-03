Urban League of St. Louis preparing donations for seniors this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis does many things for the community. One of them is helping over a thousand seniors during the holidays.

Between now and Christmas, the Urban League will visit low to moderate senior living facilities throughout the region and provides people with items they need—food, toiletries, and clothes—as well as information on how the Urban League can help further.

“The Urban League values our seniors and we also want to provide resources to those who are most in need and, frankly, many asked us for help, especially at holiday season,” said Michael McMillan, president and CEO of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis

Retired teacher Martha Hurley, a resident at Heritage House living facility, says the Urban League provides a lot of joy for the residents.

“They do need the help and have family members they help,” she said. “It’s just wonderful to receive these things and we are going to need help getting them upstairs.”

McMillan says their mission is to improve lives. Taking care of 1,000 seniors during the holiday season, plus another 100 families in dire need, requires major help from sponsors.

“Macy's is a sponsor. Target corporation; national and local. Schnucks, Cisco Foods, Coca-Cola Company, Aetna, and Don Brown Chevrolet,” he said.

The Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis also served 2,000 families on Thanksgiving.

For more information on volunteering, please visit ulstl.com.