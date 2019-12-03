World’s largest Amoco sign to be rebranded Wednesday morning

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLAYTON, MO - It`s a ubiquitous oversized part of St. Louis. Only the Arch along the riverfront or catsup bottle in Collinsville or Budweiser Eagle can lay claim to being a bigger iconic landmark around the region than the big Amoco sign.

At Clayton and Skinker in the city of St. Louis, the World`s largest Amoco sign is being rebranded. BP, which bought Amoco in 1998 has been slowly rebranding gas stations nationwide.

Wednesday morning the Stevenson`s Hi-Pointe Amoco will hold an official ribbon-cutting ceremony with the mayor and city officials to mark this roadside attraction.

While it might feel like going back to the future for some, the oversized iconic landmark has been a part of this community for decades since 1932.

The Southwest corner intersection of Forest Park will see the east-facing side of the sign painted as weather permits.