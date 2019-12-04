LIVE Video: The House Judiciary Committee’s Trump impeachment hearing

City’s newest luxury high-rise in Ballpark Village welcomes new BBQ retail tenant

Posted 1:05 pm, December 4, 2019, by

One Cardinal Way concept art

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis Cardinals and real estate developer Cordish Companies celebrated the “topping out” of the city’s newest luxury high-rise apartment building Wednesday morning.

The final piece of the 29-story One Cardinal Way was installed to much fanfare from team management, city leaders, developers, and project architects. The apartment building will have 297 units with rental rates starting at $1,500 a month. Some apartments will have views of Busch Stadium.

One Cardinal Way will open in summer 2020.

Wednesday’s topping out ceremony wasn’t just about construction. Beloved St. Louis-style BBQ favorite Salt + Smoke announced they’ll be opening a new location at the base of One Cardinal Way. It’ll be the restaurant’s fifth location in the area.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.