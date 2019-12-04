Contact 2: Holiday weekend sets a record for consumer spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — If the stores looked busy this weekend, that's because they definitely were! The National Retail Federation released its report of the five-day holiday weekend on Tuesday. It found nearly 190 million people shopped from Thanksgiving day through Cyber Monday this year. That's 14-percent more shoppers in the stores and online than last year.

As you probably can guess, it's a record. According to the report, shoppers spent an average of nearly $362 on holiday items. 71% of that was spent specifically on gifts.

It looks like millennials were the big spenders this year. Those between the ages of 25 and 34 spent on average more than $440 this weekend.

Trader Joe's Sushi Warning:

Trader Joe’s announced on Monday some of its sushi products may have been contaminated with listeria. The items in question all come in plastic trays with clear lids. Among the ready-to-eat items affected by this recall: California rolls, shrimp spring rolls, and a smoked salmon poke bowl.

This problem was discovered during an inspection at a Massachusetts facility. Listeria is a bacteria that causes high fever, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea. No related illnesses have been reported but company officials say anyone who purchased these items should return them. Among the states affected by this recall: Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, New York, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

More information can be found on the FDA's website.

Aldi's 2020 countdown calendar:

Aldi supermarket chain released its 2020 countdown calendar Wednesday, and it's definitely boozy. You better act fast if you want one! The sparkling wine calendar is now available for $24.99. The alcohol set includes seven mini bottles of sparkling wine. But if history repeats itself, this one isn't going to last long.

Aldi's wine and beer advent calendar sold out pretty fast in early November. The company says the sparkling wine calendars won't be restocked. Check your local store for availability.