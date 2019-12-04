LIVE Video: The House Judiciary Committee’s first Trump impeachment hearing
Traffic updates: Rush hour in St. Louis. Check our map for the fastest route.

Homicide investigators called after woman fatally shot in Dellwood

Posted 9:59 am, December 4, 2019, by and

DELLWOOD, Mo. – There is a large police presence on Dennis Drive near Chambers in Dellwood. FOX 2 reporter Derrion Henderson says that he has reached out to the St. Louis County Police Department to learn more about the situation.

Police tell FOX 2 that officers are investigating a homicide. A woman is dead following a shooting. There is no word on any suspects in this case. We’ll update as soon as it becomes available.

Refresh this page or tune in to FOX 2 News at 11:00 am for the latest details.

Google Map for coordinates 38.748503 by -90.276262.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.