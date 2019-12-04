× Jarry stops 28 shots, Penguins beat Blues 3-0

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Tristan Jarry stopped 28 shots and the Pittsburgh Penguins handed the St. Louis Blues a rare regulation road loss with a 3-0 victory. Penguins forward Stefan Noesen celebrated his return to the NHL with his first goal of the season for Pittsburgh. The Penguins called Noesen up from the minor leagues to help them deal with a rash of injuries to high-profile players, including captain Sidney Crosby. Alex Galchenyuk and Teddy Blueger also scored for Pittsburgh. St. Louis saw its 10-game road point streak end despite 30 saves by Jordan Binnington.