Jennifer Rothwell's cell phone revels new information about her marriage

CLAYTON, MO – The St. Louis County woman found dead in Lincoln County three weeks ago had searched the internet for ‘what to do if your husband is upset you are pregnant.’ That information was posted by our partners at the Post-Dispatch, citing police search warrants.

Jennifer Rothwell’s husband, Beau Rothwell, 28, is being held at the St. Louis County Justice Center without bond. He is charged with second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence in connection with his wife’s death.

Sources have told Fox 2/News 11 that Jennifer, 28, was pregnant when she died, and Beau Rothwell was having an affair.

The Post reports preliminary autopsy findings suggest Jennifer died of blunt force injuries to her head. A final cause of death has not yet been determined.

Based on Missouri law, St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney Wesley Bell has the option to seek murder charges in connection with the death of the fetus. A spokesperson with Bell’s office told Fox 2/News 11 they have not seen an official autopsy report and would not comment until they had.

According to St. Louis County police, Rothwell reported Jennifer missing November 12th. Her car was later found abandoned near Olive Boulevard and Fee Fee Road.

Rothwell was arrested on November 13th after investigators determined he was seen on video purchasing cleaning supplies like bleach, carpet cleaner, and gloves on November 11th.

On the day of Rothwell’s arrest, investigators found Jennifer’s blood on the carpet and padding along with bleach-soaked carpeting in the couple’s St. Louis County home.

On November 18th, Rothwell and his attorney gave investigators information which led them to search a stretch of

Highway 61 in Lincoln County. Police found Jennifer’s body late that night.