Kansas City man charged in death of girlfriend’s 2-month-old

Arlandez Drew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Kansas City man has been charged with killing his girlfriend’s 2-month-old son. Twenty-eight-year-old Arlandez Drew was charged Tuesday with abuse or neglect of a child resulting in death.

Charging documents say Jamarion Holland was rushed to a hospital in August. Drew told police he had been watching Jamarion when the baby appeared to convulse after he was fed formula.

Drew said he found a neighbor who performed CPR until an ambulance arrived. The baby died two days later. Drew told police he didn’t hurt the child.

Bond is set at $75,000. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

