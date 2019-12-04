× Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Maroon 5 is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre during their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour. Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor will also be playing at all venues. They are coming to Maryland Heights on August 29, 2020.

Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale starting on Monday, December 9th and will be available to the public on Friday, December 13th. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available.

Previously Announced Tour Dates:

2/23 Mexico City, MEX Foro Sol

2/28 Santiago, CHL Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida

3/1 Sao Paulo, BRA Allinaz Parque

3/3 Brasilia, BRA Estadio Mane Garrincha

3/5 Recife, BRA Classic Hall

3/7 Rio de Janeiro, BRA Estacionamento da Jeunesse

3/10 Montevideo, URY Estadio Centenario

3/12 Buenos Aires, ARG Campo Argentino de Polo

3/14 Bogota, COL Parque Salitre Magico

Maroon 5 2020 North American Tour Dates: