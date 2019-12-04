Maroon 5 and Meghan Trainor coming to Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Maroon 5 is coming to the Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre during their upcoming 2020 U.S. tour. Singer-songwriter Meghan Trainor will also be playing at all venues. They are coming to Maryland Heights on August 29, 2020.
Tickets for the tour are set to go on sale starting on Monday, December 9th and will be available to the public on Friday, December 13th. A limited number of LaneOne Premium Packages will also be available.
Previously Announced Tour Dates:
- 2/23 Mexico City, MEX Foro Sol
- 2/28 Santiago, CHL Estadio Bicentenario de la Florida
- 3/1 Sao Paulo, BRA Allinaz Parque
- 3/3 Brasilia, BRA Estadio Mane Garrincha
- 3/5 Recife, BRA Classic Hall
- 3/7 Rio de Janeiro, BRA Estacionamento da Jeunesse
- 3/10 Montevideo, URY Estadio Centenario
- 3/12 Buenos Aires, ARG Campo Argentino de Polo
- 3/14 Bogota, COL Parque Salitre Magico
Maroon 5 2020 North American Tour Dates:
- 5/30 Chula Vista, CA North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
- 5/31 Phoenix, AZ Ak-Chin Pavilion
- 6/3 Alburquerque, NM Isleta Amphitheater
- 6/5 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
- 6/7 Austin, TX Austin360 Amphitheater
- 6/8 The Woodlands, TX The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion
- 6/10 Dallas, TX Dos Equis Pavilion
- 6/13 Chicago, IL Wrigley Field
- 6/14 Noblesville, IN Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center
- 6/16 Clarkston, MI DTE Energy Music Theatre
- 6/18 Cuyahoga Falls, OH Blossom Music Center
- 6/19 Burgettstown, PA KeyBank Pavilion
- 6/24 Boston, MA Fenway Park
- 6/25 Flushing, NY Citi Field
- 6/27 Darien Center, NY Darien Lake Amphitheater
- 6/28 Toronto, ON Budweiser Stage
- 8/2 North Little Rock, AR Simmons Bank Arena
- 8/4 Oklahoma City, OK Chesapeake Energy Arena
- 8/6 Lincoln, NE Pinnacle Bank Arena
- 8/8 Fargo, ND Fargodome
- 8/9 St. Paul, MN Xcel Energy Center
- 8/12 Edmonton, AB Rogers Place
- 8/14 Vancouver, BC Rogers Arena
- 8/15 Auburn, WA White River Amphitheatre
- 8/17 Portland, OR Moda Center
- 8/19 Mountain View, CA Shoreline Amphitheatre
- 8/21 Los Angeles, CA Banc of California Stadium
- 8/24 Salt Lake City, UT USANA Amphitheatre
- 8/27 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
- 8/29 Maryland Heights, MO Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
- 8/30 Milwaukee, WI American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- 9/1 Cincinnati, OH Riverbend Music Center
- 9/3 Camden, NJ BB&T Pavilion
- 9/5 Hershey, PA Hersheypark Stadium
- 9/6 Saratoga Springs, NY Saratoga Performing Arts Center
- 9/9 Hartford, CT XFINITY Theatre
- 9/11 Bristow, VA Jiffy Lube Live
- 9/12 Raleigh, NC Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek
- 9/14 Charlotte, NC PNC Music Pavilion
- 9/16 West Palm Beach, FL Coral Sky Amphitheatre
- 9/17 Tampa, FL MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre