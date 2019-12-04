× Missouri lawsuit targets ‘rogue’ video gambling company

ST. LOUIS (AP) – The owner of a Missouri coin-operated game company wants a judge to shut down another company’s video gambling terminals, alleging they are illegal and hurting profits.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that TNT Amusements filed the civil lawsuit last week in Crawford County against Torch Electronics. The politically connected company argues its terminals in gas stations are legal.

The suit also names Midwest Petroleum Company, which replaced TNT machines with Torch machines at its Midwest Travel Plaza truck stop along Interstate 44 in the Missouri town of Cuba.