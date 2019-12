× Money Saver: Get 80% off diamonds at JCPenney online

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Want to give someone special a bit of bling this holiday season? JCPenney online is offering diamond jewelry down from $125 dollars for $25 bucks.

This 80-percent markdown includes your choice of two rings, earrings or a pendant. These are one-tenth of a carat and are set in sterling silver. Each piece ships in a gift box for free.