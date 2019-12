× Oreo reveals new churro cookie as latest mystery flavor

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — The makers of Oreos have revealed their mystery flavor for 2019. It is churro flavored creme.

The company launched the cookie contest in September. Participants were asked to taste and guess.

Those who got it right were put into a sweepstakes. The winner was randomly chosen for the $50,000 prize.

The cinnamony flavored churro oreo is still available for a limited time.