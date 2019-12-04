Sen. Hawley calls for federal investigation into T.E.H. Realty

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Some residents of the Southwest Crossing apartment complex in the Carondelet neighborhood of south St. Louis hope ongoing protests bring about better living conditions. They’ve been holding daily demonstrations outside the complex and are asking residents not to pay their rent to T.E.H. Realty until conditions improve.

“We just want a better place to live,” said resident Terrell Woodson.

U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley recently met with residents living in properties owned by T.E.H. Realty and said he contacted HUD Secretary Ben Carson about concerns surrounding living conditions. Hawley told Fox 2 he is calling on the U.S. Attorney’s Office in both the western and eastern districts of Missouri to investigate the company. He believes an investigation will provide answers for what steps the federal government can take.

“They may well be in violation of their contract obligations,” said Hawley. He went on to say the problems at properties in both the St. Louis and Kansas City areas are the types of problems seen across the country. He said, “I think one thing that we need to consider in the United States Senate is are there proactive steps we can take in terms of policy, changing federal policy to see that people get the relief that they need.”

One office worker told Fox 2 a new management company was in the process of taking over the property. Residents say they have heard that before but have seen no improvements.

Sarah Williams was loading up a moving truck on Wednesday and moved out of the property. She fears conditions will only deteriorate to the point where the entire complex is condemned.

“It’s nerve-racking, it’s aggravating,’ said Williams. “We don’t know what we’re going to do.”

T.E.H. Realty properties throughout the St. Louis area have been cited multiple times. Some municipalities have taken the company to court but say T.E.H. has failed to show up for recent hearings.