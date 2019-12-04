St. Charles prosecutors charge 20-year-old in marijuana DWI case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – A tragic DWI case in St. Charles may be a sign of the times. It does not involve drinking and driving.

The suspect is accused of hitting and killing a pedestrian while under the influence of something other than alcohol.

Jordan Medlin, 20, was charged with DWI-death of another. She was allegedly under the influence of marijuana.

The crash happened as the sun was setting on September 11 at the intersection of Jefferson and Riverside, near the St. Charles riverfront.

The victim, 67-year-old Judith Haenni of St. Peters, was hit while walking her dog with her husband, police said.

The area is teeming with pedestrians with clearly marked crosswalks, next to the Katy Trail.

St. Charles County Prosecutor Tim Lohmar called it a heartbreaking case for both suspect and victim; their families, too.

“You don’t wake up one day and expect something like this is going to happen. So, it’s a real tragedy for everybody,” he said.

Medlin smelled of marijuana, tested positive for using it, and was not wearing contact lenses or eyeglasses as her driver’s license requires, according to a court document.

Concerns about impaired driving should not be limited to alcohol consumption, Lohmar said, especially with marijuana legalization sweeping the country.

“Say what you will about the legalization, whether it’s recreational or medical, there are ramifications that are going to take place after that,” Lohmar said. “There are going to be most likely more incidences of people operating motor vehicles under the influence. Even if marijuana were legal, it wouldn’t change the outcome in this case. The fact is she was operating a motor vehicle while she was impaired. Unfortunately, and tragically, that resulted in somebody’s death.”

Medlin faces 5 to 15 years in prison if convicted.