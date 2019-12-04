St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station opens on Christmas Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The St. Louis Aquarium at Union Station will soon open its doors in the heart of downtown St. Louis. The new attraction will be open for visitors on December 25, 2019.

The former 19th-century railway hub known as Union Station has been going through a transformation. It is being converted from a shopping mall into an aquatic attraction called the St. Louis Aquarium. Construction began in November 2017.

The $187 million family entertainment facility will have more than 1 million gallons of water and feature more than 13,000 aquatic animals, including more than 60 sharks and rays.

Tickets and annual passes go on sale online today at 9:00 am. You must choose a time to visit when purchasing a ticket online.

Combo passes will go on sale at a later date. The St. Louis Aquarium suggests that those wanting to give a pass for Christmas should consider picking up a gift card. This is because choosing a time to visit for someone else can be difficult. They can be purchased at the gift shop or online.

The St. Louis Wheel at Union Station opened in September. The 42 gondolas allow for the perfect atmosphere to view the city. A 15-minute ride will take you to new heights at Union Station to enjoy the evolving landscape of St. Louis from a new perspective.

More information: https://www.stlouisaquarium.com/

Turn to @FOX2now for all the deets!Btw, this place is NICE!!! https://t.co/0hJndlgGcP — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) December 4, 2019