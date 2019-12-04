Survive the holidays with the all-new comedy event series ‘The Moodys’

ST.LOUIS - Let the not-so-silent-nights begin with the all-new comedy "The Moodys," airing as a special three-night holiday event series premiering Wednesday, December 4 on Fox. The holiday-themed comedy series stars Denis Leary and Elizabeth Perkins.
