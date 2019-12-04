LIVE Video: The House Judiciary Committee’s Trump impeachment hearing

SUV dangles off overpass at W. Florissant and I-70

Posted 4:00 pm, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 04:03PM, December 4, 2019

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police needed to call in a high-powered tow truck to pull an SUV dangling from an interstate overpass in north city.

According to Evita Caldwell, a spokeswoman for the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department, officers responded to a call for a shooting at that location but arrived to find the vehicle hanging from the overpass on W. Florissant Avenue and Interstate 70.

There’s been no word of any injuries.

The circumstances surrounding the crash have not been identified.

Fox 2 News will have more information on the story as it becomes available.

