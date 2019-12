× Topping ceremony of Cardinal Way residential tower today

St. Louis, Mo. — Construction crews are “topping out” the one Cardinal Way residential tower. A ceremony will feature the installation of a final piece of the structure today.

The 29-story apartment building will have 297 units with rental rates starting at $1500 a month. Some apartments feature views of Busch Stadium.

Today’s event will also include the announcement of a new tenant coming to Ballpark Village.