Travel on I-44 in St. Louis will become a little easier today

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Traveling on Interstate 44 should soon be a little easier. MoDOT crews will shift three westbound lanes between Grand and Kingshighway back to their original location today. They were moved for bridge construction back in March.

The ramp from Vandeventer to I-44 westbound is also set to reopen today.

