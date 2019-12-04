Troy police nab porch pirate suspect with surveillance registry program

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, IL - Thousands of packages will be shipped out on the heels of Black Friday online shopping, Cyber Monday, and ahead of the Christmas holidays.

In Troy, Illinois, ‘porch pirates’ have already started to swipe packages. Police are now working with the community to keep a watch on the crimes.

Police were able to nab a suspect, and they said it was all thanks to residents joining their surveillance registry.

In the Hampton Glenn subdivision, a suspect went on the prowl for packages.

“To know someone’s coming in the neighborhood it’s kind of scary,” said Cody Pallavicini, who lives in the neighborhood.

He said crime is rare in the area, so he was surprised to hear about a ‘porch pirate’ stealing the joy of the holidays.

“That could be a kid’s present for Christmas or their only present for Christmas,” said Pallavicini.

He’s on board with the Troy Police Department’s involvement with a surveillance camera registry database.

“Several homes have cameras, whether it’s the doorbell or cameras on the house,” said Sergeant James Newcombe.

The program lead to the arrest of William Crane. He’s charged with theft after police say he was caught on camera picking up packages and later allegedly in possession of more stolen items.

Newcombe said if residents have a camera on their property, they would simply let the police know and offer contact information.

“If you’re registered, we can go right to your door and we would say hello, I see you’re registered with our camera system,” said Newsome. “Could you please check your camera at this time, on this date, and see if you see XYZ?”

The registry cuts time-solving crime down for officers. They have no direct access to your cameras at home, but they would contact you to help solve crimes in the vicinity.

With an estimated 800 million packages hitting porches between Thanksgiving and New Year’s Day, joining the database could be an added level of protection for those waiting on deliveries.

Those who would like to register for the database in the Troy area may call (618)667-6731 for more information.

The Troy Police Department is also allowing people to have packages dropped off safely at the police station free of charge.