Union workers approve new 3-year contract with Dierbergs

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Union workers at Dierbergs have approved a new three-year contract. The grocery chain employs more than 2,400 workers.

The union members approved the contract last night by 92 percent at the Machinist’s Hall in Bridgeton.

The contract is similar to the one Schuncks employees approved earlier this year. The Dierbergs proposal has a new pension plan for employees.