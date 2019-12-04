× US sailor shoots three employees on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam before killing self

A US sailor shot and wounded three male civilian Department of Defense employees Wednesday on Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam in Honolulu. Two of those workers have died from their injuries, a Navy official said.

US Navy Cmdr. Lydia Robertson said the sailor took their life after opening fire near Shipyard Drydock 2, a maintenance area for nuclear submarines.

Authorities have not released the sailor’s identity.

The incident occurred at 2:30 p.m. HST (7:30 p.m. ET) at the Pearl Harbor Naval shipyard, officials tweeted on the base’s verified Twitter account.

About three hours later, Robertson said the scene was secured and the base had reopened. Both base security and Navy Investigative Services are conducting the investigation, she said.

Several witnesses told CNN affiliate KGMB/KHNL that they heard gunshots.

The Queen’s Medical Center in Honolulu received one patient from the incident, Minna Sugimoto, a spokeswoman for The Queen’s Health System, told CNN.

There were no other details about the victims.

The shooting occurred three days before commemorations of the Japanese attack that thrust the United States into World War II.

The base houses Air Force and Navy units and the base population, as of 2015, was more than 66,000.