Will we have a white Christmas? Meteorologist Chris Higgins checks the probability

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — What are the chances that we will have a white Christmas. FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that it may be too early to predict the forecast for December, 25. But, we can check the historical probability of at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

The most recent accumulating snow that fell on Christmas day was 0.3 inches in 2010. That was part of a larger storm that produced several inches of wet snow during the afternoon and evening hours of Christmas Eve.

If you are traveling and wonder what the odds are for a White Christmas at your Christmas vacation destination. NOAA has an awesome tool you should check-out. This link allows you to drill down to hundreds of sites across the country and interrogate for historical odds for snow.