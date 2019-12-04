Traffic updates: Rush hour in St. Louis. Check our map for the fastest route.

Will we have a white Christmas? Meteorologist Chris Higgins checks the probability

Posted 7:45 am, December 4, 2019, by , Updated at 07:53AM, December 4, 2019
ST. LOUIS, Mo. — What are the chances that we will have a white Christmas.  FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins says that it may be too early to predict the forecast for December, 25.  But, we can check the historical probability of at least 1 inch of snow on the ground on Christmas Day.

The most recent accumulating snow that fell on Christmas day was 0.3 inches in 2010. That was part of a larger storm that produced several inches of wet snow during the afternoon and evening hours of Christmas Eve.

If you are traveling and wonder what the odds are for a White Christmas at your Christmas vacation destination. NOAA has an awesome tool you should check-out. This link allows you to drill down to hundreds of sites across the country and interrogate for historical odds for snow.  

