Woman rushed to hospital after fire at Homer G. Phillips senior living community

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A woman is rushed to the hospital after an early morning fire at the Homer G. Phillips senior living community. More than 20 people were evacuated from the north St. Louis facility on Whittier Street.

A resident tells FOX 2 that the fire started in the elderly woman’s second-floor apartment. He says she fell asleep with a pot left on the stove.

The woman suffered smoke inhalation.

there is no word on her condition or the extent of the damages.