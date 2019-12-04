World Affairs Council is looking for new members to help showcase St. Louis to the world

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Connecting St. Louis to the world and the world to St. Louis. That's the goal of the World Affairs Council of St. Louis and they're always looking for more members.

“When this was founded in 1948, the intent of the founders—Danforths and Buschs—was to make sure St. Louis was not isolated in anything from the world,” said Pierce Powers, president of the World Affairs Council of St. Louis.

Powers leads one of the 90 World Affairs Councils in the country. They host people from across the world and build relationships; people-to-people. Foreign cultures, policies, and business are learned that are current to both sides. And St. Louis is promoted to the world.

“It’s such a rich and cultural city. Rich in everything. And we need to get the word out,” Powers said.

Last year, they hosted over 200 visitors from 60 different countries, international news outlets like BBC.

On Thursday night, the World Affairs Council of St. Louis, the St. Louis Regional International Partnership, along with Emerson, are presenting the Gateway Globes at the Coronado. The ceremony honors leaders who are connecting the St. Louis region to the world.

“We're totally nonpartisan and not-for-profit as well,” Powers said. “The event tomorrow night helps fund the things we do.”