× After participating in Colin Kaepernick’s workout, wide receiver Jordan Veasy lands on an NFL team’s practice squad

Jordan Veasy, one of the wide receivers who participated in Colin Kaepernick’s workout last month at a high school near Atlanta, has been signed by an NFL team.

On Wednesday, the Washington Redskins announced that Veasy was signed to the practice squad.

Veasy, a 24-year-old from Gadsden, Alabama, went undrafted in 2018 after playing at University of California at Berkeley. He last was on the Buffalo Bills practice squad before he was released in October. Previously, he had stints with the Indianapolis Colts, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans. He has never played in an NFL regular season game.

According to the Washington Post, Veasy and Kaepernick met a few years ago when Veasy was playing at Cal and Kaepernick was with the San Francisco 49ers, when they both were taking a class about black representation in popular culture.

Ahead of Kaepernick’s workout, Veasy was in his hometown, roughly a two-hour drive from Atlanta, working out in hopes to get back into the NFL.

“I was going to be in Gadsden running routes anyway,” Veasy told the Post. “Might as well run ’em in front of some scouts.”

Veasy told the Post he believed that the Kaepernick workout aided him in landing a spot on the practice squad in Washington.

“It helped,” Veasy said to the Post. “That’s one of the reasons I wanted to be a part of it. Just being a part of the history of it, and I knew it was going to help me.”

Kaepernick, meanwhile, remains unsigned.

In November, instead of attending a workout that was set up by the NFL at the Atlanta Falcons practice facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia, Kaepernick opted to hold his own workout session at a high school in Riverdale, which is south of Atlanta. About 300 fans — and at least six scouts — came to see him.

Representatives for Kaepernick said their client had asked for the session to be open to the media, and that the NFL had balked.