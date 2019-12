Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Grace Meat + Three is allowing you to Knock three things off your to-do list this holiday season! breakfast with Santa for the kids, helping others this holiday and Christmas dinner. This can all be done this Saturday at the restaurant "Grace Meat & Three" on Manchester Road.

Breakfast with Santa

9:00am - 12:00pm Saturday

Grace Meat + Three

4270 Manchester Ave.

St Louis MO 63110

http://www.stlgrace.com