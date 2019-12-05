× Man holds up Brentwood gas station at knifepoint

BRENTWOOD, Mo. – Brentwood police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who robbed a gas station at knifepoint late Wednesday evening.

According to Janet Vigen Levy, a city spokeswoman, the robbery took place just after 11:45 p.m. at the Mobil on the Run on S. Brentwood Boulevard.

Police said the suspect walked into the gas station and went to the beverage coolers at the back of the store. Moments later, he ran behind the cashier counter with a large knife and assaulted the cashier.

The suspect forced the cashier to the back of the store and demanded that she erase surveillance footage of the incident.

The suspect then filled a trash bag with several packs of cigarettes before fleeing on foot.

The entire robbery took less than 10 minutes.

Brentwood police located the suspect nearby but he ignored officers’ commands to stop and he began to run. The suspect jumped fences in the neighborhood and managed to escape police.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to contact the Brentwood Police Department at 314-644-7100 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.