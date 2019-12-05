Meet the man whose bone marrow donation saved Laila Anderson’s life

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOWN AND COUNTRY, Mo. - You can expect a lot of tears Thursday night as a very special moment is set to take place. Laila Anderson, the St. Louis Blues superfan we all know and love, will meet the man who donated his bone marrow and saved her life.

The Marriott West is hosting the Be the Match soiree, where about 400 people will gather to raise money for the organization.

Be the Match facilitated the lifesaving bone marrow transplant for Laila.

Fox 2’s Mandy Murphey, who is emceeing the event, spoke with Kenton Felmlee, the person who donated their bone marrow that ultimately saved Laila's life.