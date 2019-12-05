× Pair charged with crashing stolen car into Jefferson County deputy’s patrol vehicle

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. – The Jefferson County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged two St. Louis teens Thursday for allegedly crashing a stolen vehicle into a deputy’s patrol car.

According to Grant Bissell, a spokesman for the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies arrested two people that morning following a crash and foot chase near Astra Way and Highway 141.

The first suspect, identified as 18-year-old Kamon Lawrence, was charged with first-degree vehicle tampering and resisting arrest for a felony in connection with Thursday’s incident.

Lawrence was said to be driving a Ford Focus that had been reported stolen from Northwoods on December 4. That same vehicle was seen in other attempted car thefts in the Arnold area, Bissell said.

The other suspect, 17-year-old Davion Dixon, was charged with first-degree vehicle tampering and resisting arrest for a felony stemming from a case in the Imperial area on August 16. Bissell said in that incident, Dixon was involved in a stolen vehicle case that ended in a crash near Seckman Road and the I-55 Outer Road.

Both Lawrence and Dixon remain in custody at the Jefferson County Jail on a $50,000 cash-only bond. Investigators with the sheriff’s office said they’re reviewing the case against Dixon and may file additional charges.

Meanwhile, sheriff’s deputies did recover what they believe to be stolen property from the Ford Focus and they’d like to return the items to their rightful owners. Anyone who believes they had items stolen overnight in connection to this case is encouraged to contact investigators at 636-797-5515.