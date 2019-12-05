Bommarito Automotive SkyFOX Helicopter: Over St. Louis

Police investigate house fire 24-hours after deadly shooting in north St. Louis County

Posted 6:43 am, December 5, 2019, by and , Updated at 06:49AM, December 5, 2019
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. -  Just 24 hours after a deadly shooting inside a home on Dennis Drive near Chambers Road, in an unincorporated part of the county; that home went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 9800 block of Dennis Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a fire. The caller reported heavy black smoke coming from the home.

The fire was brought under control just before 6:00 a.m., with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit remaining on the scene throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

