Police investigate house fire 24-hours after deadly shooting in north St. Louis County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. - Just 24 hours after a deadly shooting inside a home on Dennis Drive near Chambers Road, in an unincorporated part of the county; that home went up in flames.

Firefighters were called to the home in the 9800 block of Dennis Drive early Thursday morning for a report of a fire. The caller reported heavy black smoke coming from the home.

The fire was brought under control just before 6:00 a.m., with the St. Louis Regional Bomb and Arson Unit remaining on the scene throughout the morning.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

JUST IN: @stlcountypd just told me detectives and St. Louis Regional bomb and arson unit are both on scene now. More information is expected to be released as it becomes available. @FOX2now — Derrion L. Henderson (@DerrionLH) December 5, 2019

Early morning fire this morning -9800 block of Dennis Drive https://t.co/hYpNkYlrtC https://t.co/wHbdcFp4nN — FOX 2 Rogue Runner (@RogueRunnerSTL) December 5, 2019