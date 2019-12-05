LIVE Video: Pres. Trump lights the National Christmas Tree in Washington D.C.

Pulse Plus: Charles D’Angelo discusses maintaining healthy habits over the holidays

Posted 4:04 pm, December 5, 2019, by
Data pix.

ST. LOUIS - The Pulse Plus this week focuses on how to avoid pitfalls and eat healthy this holiday season. We discuss strategies on how to do that with health, life and transformation coach Charles D’Angelo and some of his clients.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.