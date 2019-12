Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Major Brands, 4 Hands Brewing Co. and Urban Chestnut Brewing Co. are kicking off the season of giving with their first-ever charitable beer collaboration, Beer 4 Good, to benefit local nonprofit Mission: St. Louis. The group hopes to raise $50,000 for the local nonprofit.

Beer 4 Good Tap the Barrel

6:00pm Thursday, December 12th

4 Hands Brewing Company

For more information visit: www.Beer4GoodSTL.org