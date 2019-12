Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The Artisan Market at Grant's Trail is a free family event where you are encouraging people to purchase with a purpose. Many artisans will be selling unique, handmade, goods with 25 percent of this year`s market will go to support families of a local St. Louis school.

For more information click here:

The Artisan Market at Grant's Trail

5:00pm - 9:00pm Friday, Dec 6