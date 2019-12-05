The secret to successful holiday gift giving

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Choosing a gift for your family, friends or colleagues during the holiday season can be a challenging task.

Elenor Williams, associate professor of Marketing at Washington University online Business Schooll has found that most people find gift-giving to be: difficult, expensive and stressful.

She joined Fox 2 with the golden rules for successful gift-giving.

4 Rules For Successful Gift Giving

-Give them something they want

-Give them something they need

-Give them something they don`t need to keep - an experience, a memory or something to consume

-Give them something to remember you by a sentimental gift