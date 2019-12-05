The secret to successful holiday gift giving

ST. LOUIS - Choosing a gift for your family, friends or colleagues during the holiday season can be a challenging task.
Elenor Williams, associate professor of Marketing at Washington University online Business Schooll has found that most people find gift-giving to be: difficult, expensive and stressful.
She joined Fox 2 with the golden rules for successful gift-giving.
4 Rules For Successful Gift Giving
-Give them something they want
-Give them something they need
-Give them something they don`t need to keep - an experience, a memory or something to consume
-Give them something to remember you by a sentimental gift