The secret to successful holiday gift giving

ST. LOUIS -  Choosing a gift for your family, friends or colleagues during the holiday season can be a challenging task.

Elenor Williams, associate professor of Marketing at Washington University online Business Schooll has found that most people find gift-giving to be: difficult, expensive and stressful.

She joined Fox 2 with the golden rules for successful gift-giving.

4 Rules For Successful Gift Giving

-Give them something they want
-Give them something they need
-Give them something they don`t need to keep - an experience, a memory or something to consume
-Give them something to remember you by a sentimental gift

