Two Mehlville schools placed on lockdown because of police search

MEHLVILLE, Mo. – Two schools in the Mehlville School District in south St. Louis County were placed on a lockout Thursday because of police activity in the area.

Mehlville High School and Mosaics Elementary School across the street on Lemay Ferry were placed on lockout after police notified the district it was searching for a suspect in two attempted robberies. One was at a Dierbergs supermarket and an unidentified business on Lemay Ferry Road about a mile away from the schools.

The district started the lockout at about 11:30 a.m. and it was lifted at about 12:30 p.m. when police notified the district they had arrested a suspect. No one was injured in either attempted robbery.

The lockout meant all exterior doors at the two schools were locked and no one was let in or out. About 1,750 students at both schools were affected. Some high school students were at lunch at the time but there was little or no disruption to school operations.

"The students may not notice much at all,” said Jessica Putillo, spokesperson for the Mehlville School District. “They're remaining in the building and if there was outdoor recess planned, that's going to happen inside the building. Students are going to more supervised in the building but instruction is continuing in the classroom."

The district said it will always take whatever emergency measures necessary to keep students safe from a possible threat.