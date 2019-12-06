Blues player Colton Parayko helping families in need this holiday season

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Blues player Colton Parayko is helping the Ronald McDonald House families shop for loved-ones at no cost this holiday season.

Today was the grand opening of the Ronald McDonald House charities McGift Shoppe. All of the items in the shop have been donated by members of the community. Parakyko met with the families and even helped them shop.

"I enjoy not only being a part of the Ronald McDonald House but spending time with the kids and their families. I just saw one of the families I've been with. We were just kind of talking how long we've know each other. Worth my time," said Colton Parayko

Parayko also volunteers his time at the Ronald Mcdonald House by playing games with guest families and by preparing meals.