Chester to honor Popeye creator with new Sherlock statue

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHESTER, Ill. - , The creator oF Popeye, Elzie Segar, would have turned 125-years-old on December 8th. Tomorrow morning they will honor him with a new statue.

Segar shared an interest in Sherlock Holmes in his early cartoon days. The only Sherlock Holmes statue in the United States is set to debut in Chester.

The characters of a town make it unique and a place worth paying a visit. Life imitates art in Chester Illinois as another new resident gets ready to move in.

Those familiar names Olive Oil, Wimpy, and Popeye were all based on people who lived in Chester, Illinois.

You can see some of these cast of characters, 26 so far, at 10:00 am on Swanwick Street.