Crowd gathers for Mascoutah’s Christmas parade

Posted 10:01 pm, December 6, 2019, by
Data pix.

MASCOUTAH Ill. — People were bundled up in Mascoutah for tonight's Christmas parade. FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins was the grand marshal and he took the Woods Basement Systems Storm Runner for a ride and you can see it caught quite a festive scene.

