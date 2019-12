Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLORISSANT, Mo. — Officers with the Florissant Police Department were in the holiday spirit today, handing out summons of joy.

Officers will hand out 40 $100 Target gift cards randomly to unsuspecting recipients over the next few weeks. The gift cards were made possible thanks to donations from churches in Florissant.

This is the 5th year for the "Summons of Joy" campaign. The officers hope to hand out the gift cards until Christmas.