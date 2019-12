Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, Ill. - A former superintendent faces charges for stealing from the Madison Community Unit School District.

Warletta Brookins is said to have embezzled around $50,000.

Brookins was interviewed in a FOX 2 You Paid For It investigation last year when she was asked about the district sending multiple employees to out of town conferences.

A second district employee has also been charged in the investigation.