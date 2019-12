Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TROY, Ill. - A former Triad Illinois Community School District dance coach and teacher was charged with indecent solicitation of a student. Erin Garwood faces that felony along with the felony charge of grooming.

The charges were filed after messages were found from the defendant which told the male student over Snapchat that she wanted to have sex with him.

The alleged incidents happened between august of 2016 and October of 2018.