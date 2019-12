Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — Funeral services were held today for former St. Louis County Police Chief Jerry Lee. His funeral mass was at 10:00 am at the Cathedral Basilica of St. Louis.

Chief Lee served the county police department for 39 years.

He was also Missouri Public Safety Director for three years and a Backstoppers board member.

The 71-year-old died November 22nd after battling several medical issues.