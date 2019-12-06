Generational breakdown, should generation labels be banished ?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - A generation is a group of people born around the same time and raised around the same place. A flurry of potential labels like Boomer, Gen X-Er, Millennial are all words that can be loaded for some and one Saint Louis University professor says they should be banished.

Dr. Cort Rudolph, associate professor of Industrial and Organizational Psychology joined Fox 2 to give the generational breakdown.

Currently, five generations make up our society.