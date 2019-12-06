Historic St. Charles Main Street open for Christmas shopping traffic

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. — Business owners in historic St. Charles are hoping to cash in big this weekend. They said sales were down last weekend after the city created new rules on parking.

On Tuesday (Dec. 3), 11 businesses on south Main Street asked a judge for a temporary restraining order against the city of St. Charles after the city put up barricades to control the weekend crowds. The annual St. Charles Christmas Traditions celebration kicked off Friday, Nov. 29, and the barricades went up on Main St. from Boone's Lick Road through First Capitol Drive from Saturday morning through Sunday evening.

Shop owners said the barricades prevented people from parking on S. Main St. which deterred people from shopping and caused sales dropped.

At Tuesday's city council meeting, Mayor Dan Borgmeyer announced the would close down a stretch of S. Main St. during busy weekends to create a large block party atmosphere.

The two sides met in court on Wednesday, and on Thursday, a judge granted the temporary restraining order against the city stopping it from closing S. Main St. or putting up barricades.

For the second weekend of Christmas Traditions (Dec. 6-Dec. 8) parking is available on S. Main St., side streets and area parking lots.

This is the 45th year for St. Charles Christmas Traditions, a multi-weekend event which includes holiday decorations, holiday themed activities, parades, and characters. Events and activities are scheduled every Wednesday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday through Christmas Eve.

For a schedule of events, visit https://www.discoverstcharles.com/events/christmas-traditions/.