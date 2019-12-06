Leaders worry that if the Loop Trolley fails it will jeopardize other projects

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

UNIVERSITY CITY, Mo. — Leaders say they are worried if the Delmar Loop Trolley fails that it will jeopardize future transportation projects for the area.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that the Loop Trolley Company, the non-profit group, that operates the trolley says it will stop running December 29th. That is unless someone comes up with a plan for more money to keep it in operation.

The $50 million trolley system opened in November 2018 after years of construction and other delays. Since then, ticket sales have lagged and hours of operation have been cut.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson doesn't believe it's the end of the line for the trolley. She hopes the Bi-State Development Agency, which operates Metrolink trains and buses will take over the operation of the trolley.

Many leaders worry that if the trolley fails it could lead to troubles getting federal funding for future public transit projects. FOX 2 is still waiting on confirmation from the company that the trolley will stop operations.

Bi-State Development President & CEO Taulby Roach says he will ask the board of commissioners to give him the authority to consider operating the Loop Trolley. No word on when the board may give him an answer.