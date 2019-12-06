Make the season Merry & Bright for children in foster care with CASA of St. Louis

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The future can be frightening for a child making his or her way through the foster care system. However, that journey is made so much more manageable by CASA volunteers.

CASA is a national movement operating in 49 states DC. There are more than 85,000 volunteers throughout the country dedicated to changing a child`s story

Cheryl Latham from CASA of St. Louis joined Fox2 to explain the important service a CASA volunteer provides and commitment to improving the lives of children in foster care.

Merry and Bright

Holiday Gift Drive for Children in Foster Care

December 11th - 12th