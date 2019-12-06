LIVE Video: Retired St. Louis County Police Chief Jerry Lee funeral service

Robert Dubac's 'Idiocracy' hits the Playhouse stage at Westport Plaza

December 6, 2019
MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -  Are you feeling the pressure of the holiday season yet? Perhaps it's time to forget about it all and laugh.

Actor/ Comedian Robert Dubac joined Fox 2 studios to talk about his show Idiocracy coming to St. Louis Dec 27- 30th.  His show explore social mores, political ideas, and the complexity of the human experience with unparalleled humor.

Idiocracy reveals how one man’s pain is another man’s comedy, especially when he’s in a coma and his five inner voices won’t stop yakking.   For tickets head over to www.MetroTix.com

"Idiocracy"
December 27th - 30th
Playhouse @ Westport Plaza

