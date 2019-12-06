Spirit of St. Louis – Learn about a family helped by Pathways to Progress

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. — A referral from one agency to Pathways to Progress is all this mother needed to help turn her life around. Pathways to Progress helps St. Louis families achieve financial stability and gave this mother hope not only for her life but for her seven children, including one that has special needs.

Sandra Watson, Case Manager for Pathways to Progress, says the mother, Ebony Thomas, "has an autistic son. It's hard for her to get around and do things so I did a home visit with her.” Watson stresses the only way the program works is if the member takes an active role.

“Sometimes people hear about us and think we are just going to pay a utility bill for them,” says Watson. “Wrong answer." Pathways to Progress focuses on employment training, life skills, legal assistance, among other things.

Ebony says she has been in a lot of programs but this one is different. “They really help you out,” says Ebony. “Financially and then mentally, the classes that they have. If you go and you take them, they can help you.” Pathways to Progress has helped with Ebony’s resume as well as utility and rental assistance. They even stepped in when Ebony had a fire at her home and lost her job.

For the Spirit of St. Louis and in the Spirit of Giving, Fox 2 and KPLR 11, along with Bommarito Automotive Group, encourage you to donate to Pathways to Progress. To learn more about Pathways to Progress, visit ccstl.org/spiritofstlouis. To learn more about the Spirit of St. Louis campaign, click here.